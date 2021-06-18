Robert Posta, 82, a lifelong resident of Haugen, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Robert was born March 1, 1939 in Rice Lake to Anton Joseph and Anna Elizabeth (Kinnick) Posta. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959. After four years of active duty service, Bob returned to Haugen and began work at Wissota Sand and Gravel where he remained until his retirement. He married Kay Francis Haughian Hrouda on June 10, 1999. After her passing in 2001, Bob remained active watching Haugen baseball and taking day trips with his cousin and best friend, Gene Kinnick, and other close friends and family.
Bob is survived by his step-daughter: Laurie (Mitch) Lafferty; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister: Patricia (John) Moullette; sisters-in-law: Nancy Posta, Pat Walker, Colleen (Don) Vinette; brother-in-law: Tim (Lona) Haughian and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Anton and Anna Posta; wife: Kay Posta; brothers: Edward Posta, Donald Posta, Leo 'Jack' Posta and sisters: Virginia (Joe) Komes, Doris (Bernard) Votruba, and Jeanne (Doug) Lucier.
Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, with Fr. Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. the same day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haugen Baseball Association.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
