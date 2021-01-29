Robert Heffner, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, January 23, 2021.
He was born on February 16, 1931 in rural Dallas to Willard and Margaret (Balog) Heffner. The family farmed near Chetek and in 1935 moved to a farm in the Four Town area southwest of Hillsdale. They also farmed south of Barron and in 1943 moved to Barron. Bob graduated from Barron High School in 1949.
Bob began a career in newspaper work while still in high school, working as a printer’s devil and later a printer and pressman at Barron News Shield. He continued working there following high school and entered the Navy in 1951.
He was married to Kathryn “Kate” Becker on December 27, 1952 in Columbia Heights, MN and she joined him as a Navy wife, traveling to Memphis and later San Diego where he served in a seaplane patrol squadron. They returned to Barron in 1955 and Bob continued his career at the News-Shield until 1958 when they moved to River Falls and Bob worked at a small paper in Beldenville for two years.
In 1960 they moved to Rice Lake where he was employed at The Chronotype as a reporter. He became the sports editor, later news editor and in 1982 was named managing editor. He later became assistant to the publisher, retiring in 1993, after a 33 year career there. In recent years he has been among other contributors to a column called “The Ink Blog.”
Bob served on the Rice Lake Planning Commission and later on the City Council from 1998-2003. He is a past member of the Rice Lake Elks Club, Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Club.
Following his years at The Chronotype he authored several books, a book of poetry called “Life is a Learning” and two historical books, “Cleared for Landing” which is a history of the four airports in Barron County, and “Gem of the Red Cedar Valley,” a history of the Rice Lake area. Following that he spoke to numerous groups on historical events in the growth and development of this area.
He is survived by his eight children, Tom (Karen) Heffner, Sue (Larry) Wagner, Steve Heffner, Mike Heffner, Mary (Kim) Littwiller, Joe (Carrie) Heffner, Jim (Lynette) Heffner and Celia Hyde; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn “Kate” Heffner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, interment and Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
