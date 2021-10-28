Robert Bjorklund was born February 9, 1927 in Milroy, MN. Bob passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021.
Bob was a farmer for many years in Tracy, MN. He enjoyed farming, his John Deere farm machinery and collecting Budweiser memorabilia. After his retirement, he and Joanne enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Arizona.
Bob is survived by his significant other of 32 years, Joanne (Cooreman) Smith; his five children: Rob, Chuck (Marie), Dawn, Jeff, Kevin (Amber); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, one sister; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents; five sisters and two brothers.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be a private family gravesite memorial at Tracy Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to come to the Tracy Eagles’ Club on Saturday afternoon, 10/30/21, from 3:00-6:00 pm.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
