Robert Ward, 85, of Chetek, Wisconsin, entered eternal rest on December 10th, 2021. Bob passed away at home surrounded by friends, family and loved ones.
Bob was born and raised in Rice Lake, WI and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1953. He went on to join the Army National Guard and served state-side in the 32nd Division at Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After the conflict, Robert worked at Caterpillar and American Motors in southern Wisconsin before starting his own construction company in the Chetek area. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, spending time ice fishing for walleye, hunting, four-wheeling, gardening and crop farming on his farm.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jean (Bertha) Ward; and his daughter, Holly Brekken (Montey) of New Auburn, WI; two granddaughters, Samantha Burgess (Adam) of Rice Lake, WI, and Michaela Hanson (Mitchell) of Superior, WI; five great-grandchildren, Shiloh Inderbitzen, Rian Flack, Bohanan Brekken, Regan Burgess, all of Rice Lake and baby Hanson of Superior; three brothers, Bruce Ward (Marilyn), Bradley Ward (Sabrina) and Steven Ward; and by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Mildred Ward, brothers Ronald and Roger Ward; and one sister Kathleen Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.