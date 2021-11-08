Robert Peterson, born July 11th, 1983 in Rice Lake, WI  and passed away on October 28th, 2021.

Survived by brother, Dennis Peterson; aunt, Elisa Johnson; nieces and nephews, Abraham Peterson, Austin Peterson, Annebella Peterson; cousins, David Ferguson, Angel Tipsin; great niece, Ayla Peterson. Preceeded in death by Patrick Peterson, Lori Peterson.

He loved music, playing guitar, singing, fishing, the outdoors, and helping others. Will forever be missed by so many.      

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments