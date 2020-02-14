Rita Arel, age 56, of Brooklyn Park and formerly of Circle Pines, MN and Rice Lake, WI, passed away suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm on February 6, 2020 while cross country skiing. Rita was known for her deep faith, love, and compassion for all, which she demonstrated through her commitment to serving others. She loved well and was loved well.
Rita was known for her love of her family and was a champion to her children. She had a love for the outdoors, including gardening, skiing, and being outside around a fire, of which she imparted to her children. Rita supported many local charities through her involvement in fundraisers, ranging from steak fry’s to races. Her faith was very important to her and her family. The family spent many hours together road tripping around the state and country to various national and state parks hiking, camping at Camp Shamineau, and laughing together.
Rita was preceded in death by her grandparents, Schultz and Semerad; and stepmother, Judy Semerad. She is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Noah; daughter, Grace Arel; her parents, Richard Semerad and Betty (Rick) Bennett; siblings, Roxi (Dennis) Peiffer and Jim (Jodi) Semerad; niece, Sarah Peiffer; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The visitation and memorial service was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Revive Brooklyn Park Church, 7849 West Broadway, Brooklyn Park, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to family are preferred.
