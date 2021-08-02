Ricky Tucker, age 66, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Rice Lake.
He was born on October 29, 1954 in Rice Lake to Harold “Sonny” and JoAnn (Fredrick) Tucker. Ricky attended school in Rice Lake and was drafted into the National Guard. He worked as a laborer, owned a restaurant, drove truck and recently worked at St. Vincent de Paul. Ricky enjoyed hunting, fishing and collective cars.
He is survived by fourchildren, Kristi, Brad, Chad and Nicole; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; five siblings, Jeff Tucker, Tommy Tucker, Jay Tucker, Terri (Glenn) Jeffries and Traci Tucker; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Sonny” Tucker and JoAnn (John) Novak; sister, Tami; and nephew, Kevin.
Private family services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
