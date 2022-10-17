Rickey Vance O’Gorman, Age 70, passed away unexpectedly on September 27th, 2022.

He was born on March 21st, 1952 to Leo and Laurine O’Gorman and was a U.S. Army veteran. Rick loved racing, fishing, bowling, Harleys, and his dog "Sassy."

