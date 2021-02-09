Richard Skudlarek, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 25, 2021. A celebration of Richard’s life will take place at a later date. Those that knew Richard realize that a biography of his life is incomplete in describing who he was. Born and raised in Spooner WI, working for the C&NW and UP railroads, volunteering for his sons’ schools and BSA, do nothing to describe him, or to capture his spirit. Richard was an eternal optimist. He looked for the good in every day, situation, and person. He had the ability to make everyone smile, and the gift to make people feel special. There were no strangers in his world, only friends he had not yet met. He enjoyed helping others, and took on responsibilities without the need for recognition. He loved to travel; spending years doing so for work, BSA high-adventure camps, and road trip vacations across our great country. He also felt blessed to travel on pilgrimages to Italy and the Holy Land with members of his family and church. Richard loved spending time in the outdoors anywhere and everywhere, but especially at his lake home in his hometown of Spooner. Most important to Richard was his love for his family and friends. He cared for them all, and accepted them as they passed through his world. He wished for more time to spend with many, and treasured his time with them all. Know that he is looking upon you today with a twinkle in those green eyes, hoping to make you smile - with that, his world is complete. Richard will be fondly remembered by the lives he touched. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; sons, Gregory, Ryan; sisters, Deborah Dahlstrom, Cynthia (Kerry) Brendel, twin brother, Steve, and many extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lyla; brother, Michael; and most recently by his mother-in-law, Marietta Walker.
Private Family Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.