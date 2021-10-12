Richard (Rick) E. Drew, son of the late Charles and Elsie Forrest Drew, died on September 5, 2021, at his home in Barron WI. Rick was born in Racine WI on August 27, 1952. He attended elementary and secondary school in St. Paul and New Brighton MN. Following high school, he attended the St. Paul Area Technical Vocational Institute and received a degree in graphic arts and printing. He worked in the field for approximately 10 years until his mental health began to deteriorate and was unable to work regularly. For the next several years, he tried to treat his illness with alcohol. About a dozen years ago, Rick received treatment and, until the day he died, was very proud of having conquered the addiction and his continued sobriety. About the same time, Rick turned to Jesus and became a devout Bible reader. However, because of the many years of abuse to his body and the lack of adequate care, he developed a series of medical conditions, including diabetes, which continued to plague him as the years progressed and eventually led to his death.
A memorial service was held at Skinner Funeral Home- Rice Lake, on Sunday, October 10, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. and the service beginning at 3:30 p.m. Rick is survived by several cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Harmonie Homes, Barron, for providing Rick, during the last few years, with the best and most caring home life he has had for many years and the Mayo Home Health and Hospice staff for providing care and compassion to Rick during his final weeks.
