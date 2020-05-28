Richard M. Hays, 58 of Rice Lake passed away on May 18, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI. Richard was born on October 14, 1961 in Eau Claire, WI to Verner and Dorothy Hays. Richard was raised in Elk Mound where he graduated and lived until his late 20s when he moved to Rice Lake, WI. Richard met and married Donna Barron and the couple had one son, Anthony Hays. Richard enjoyed Nascar, his dog Carli and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his son; Anthony Hays; two grandchildren; two brothers, three sisters, many other relatives, and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; Verner and Dorothy Hays and his wife, Donna Hays. A visitation for Richard was held on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. A private family burial was held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Skinner Funeral Home assisted the family.
