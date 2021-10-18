Richard Juelfs passed away in Peace at the age of 84. Richard enjoyed the serenity of his home across from Lake Chetac in Birchwood, Wisconsin. Richard was born in St. Paul, MN to Clarence A. Juelfs and Eleanor R. Reilling on November 21st, 1936. He went on to graduate from Mechanics Arts High School and Carpentry Vocational School in June of 1954. At the age of 18, Richard joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1955-1958, becoming Sergeant and awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Post military service, Richard spent over 30 years in the bridge building industry with Johnson Bros., many of which were spent as Superintendent, where he led large-scale construction projects with pride in Minnesota, Louisiana, Texas and North Dakota. In 1960, Richard and Geraldine Landkamer began their family with Barbara Juelfs, soon after they welcomed James Juelfs in 1962, and Scott Juelfs in 1967. Richard was a traveling man in part of his career, where he later became father to Adam Juelfs in 1987. Richard enjoyed auctions, woodworking, fishing with his sons, and watching professional football, wrestling and NASCAR racing. He took great pride in his family and loved spending time with his children. Richard was especially close to his brother Clarence (C.J Skyline) Juelfs. Richard and C.J. set roots in Ocala, Florida where they operated a horse trailer and saddlery business prior to Richard creating permanent residence in Birchwood, WI. Richard leaves behind an amazing legacy of strength. He is survived by his brother, Ronald “Butch” (LeaAnn) Juelfs of St. Paul MN; and his children, Barbara (Harold) Deutsch of Altoona WI, James Juelfs of Birchwood WI, Adam (Emily) Juelfs of Minneapolis MN; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eleanor; brother, Clarence (C.J.) Juelfs; sisters, Beverly Markgraft and Carol Clark; and son, Scott Juelfs.
Richard’s ceremony will be Friday October 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. in Spooner WI at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Shell Lake Wisconsin Community Center immediately following. For those who wish, visitation will be held prior at the Community Center from 8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.