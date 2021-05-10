Richard Leitner, age 95, passed away May 1, 2021. He was born in 1926 in Elgin, IL to Leo and Elsie Leitner.
He earned a Degree in Naval Science from Marquette University and a Degree in Biological Chemistry from Carlton College. He served in the U.S. Navy 1944-1947, with a final assignment as executive office on subchaser PCS 1423.
His work included the Mayo Clinic with the original cortisone project, and Abbott Laboratories in Oak Ridge, TN and N Chicago, IL with radioactive pharmaceuticals. After moving to Rice Lake, he worked in sales/marketing for Johnson Truck Bodies.
Dick enjoyed family vacations, hunting, gardening and flying his aircrafts. He took over 250 children on their first flight in the Young Eagles Program. He was a long-time member of Kiwanis, and the Elks club, and EAA.
He is survived by daughter, Janet Krahenbuhl (Lee) of Larsen, WI; grandchildren, Samantha Schrader (Kurt), Jason Krahenbuhl (Megan), Mark Stanley (Deanna), Dan Stanley; and five greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by wives, Shirley (Brown), Lorraine (Neau); his parents; sister, Barbara Essig; daughter, Linda (Stanley) and son, James Leitner.
A private service with military rites and honors will be held on Friday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. in Spooner, WI at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rice Lake Kiwanis Golden K Scholarship Program.
