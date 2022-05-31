Richard John “Ric” Chartraw, 71, of Barronett was called to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday morning, May 22, 2022. Ric loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart.

He was born December 20, 1950, in Cumberland, WI to Oliver and Doris (Ricci) Chartraw. Ric was married on a mountain top in Libby, Montana on August 16, 1981, to Rae Baker.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Chartraw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments