Richard Schultz, age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2021.
He was born to Henry and Helga (Foss) Schultz on February 1, 1932. He graduated from Barron High School in 1950.
On January 2, 1950, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On January 10, 1953, he married Lois Ann Miller, his high school sweetheart and called her “sunshine” ever since. She was his homecoming queen in 1949.
He farmed the home farm his entire life and worked part time for Jerome Foods and the post office. Sports was always a huge part of his life in many ways, in high school and after. He was a longtime Barron Youth Hockey coach, softball coach and very active in 4-H. He was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church and has read the bible front to back many times.
He was also a member of Barron American Legion and the Almena Sportsman Club. He was a Hunter’s Safety instructor and centered his life around kids. He loved anything to do with hunting, fishing and trapping. He made many trips to Canada fishing and out west to Mills Ranch in Wyoming to get the big one. In 1974, he was awarded the Wisconsin State Wildlife Conservationist of the Year and was honored to receive that in Madison.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lois “Sunshine”; daughters, Nancy (Tim) Krahenbuhl, Patty (John) Blaskowski, and sons, Steve (Cindy) Schultz and Paul (Myda) Schultz; grandchildren, Andrew Krahenbuhl, Amanda Olson, Jacob Blaskowski, Michael Blaskowski, Jay Blaskowski, Brett Schultz, Jenna Jackson, Justin Schultz, Emily Schultz; 7 great-grandchildren, Ali Wiesner, Avery Krahenbuhl, Emerson Krahenbuhl, Paige Schultz, Ian Schultz, Scarlett Schultz and Weston Schultz; sisters, JoAnn Miller and Barb Hanson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Adam.
A funeral service for Richard Schultz will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Barron. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour before the service on Tuesday morning. Burial will be at the First Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
