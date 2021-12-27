Richard Bednar, age 65, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Marshfield, WI.  

He was born on March 28, 1956 in Rice Lake to Francis and Gloria (Kase) Bednar.  Dick graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1974 and then attended UW Barron County.  He was married to Donna Jacobsen on March 3, 1984 in Rice Lake.  Dick worked in construction engineering at Level One, SEH and KL Engineering.  

He loved golfing, hunting, fishing and watching sports - especially the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees.  He enjoyed so much to spend time with his new grandson and loved being called Grumpa.   

He is survived by his wife, Donna Bednar; two daughters, Krista (Steve) Siewert and Jenna Bednar; a grandson, Henry Richard; siblings, Jim (Jeanne) Bednar, Susan (Joe) Martin, Patti (Craig) Smith and Donald (Marlene) Bednar; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Gloria Bednar; a sister, Frances.  

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Adam Laski officiating, with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30 at the Church.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Stroke Association.        

