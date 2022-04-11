Richard Busick, 89, of Star Prairie, WI,  passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022.  

Richard was born on October 20, 1932, to John and Fern Busick in Mikana, WI.  Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army in February of 1953 and was honorably discharged in February of 1955.  

