Richard (Dick) Engness, age 78, passed away on October 7, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Chetek, WI, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on 11/08/1942 to Adolph and Katherine Engness. After graduating from Rice Lake High School in 1960, Dick joined the U.S. Navy serving in Okinawa. He then became a driver for UPS, transporting from Rice Lake to Stevens Point Distribution Center for 36 years. In 1994, Dick and his wife Lauri opened the Doghouse Boarding Kennel, which they operated for 12 years before retiring to Chetek, WI.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Lauri, is son, Randy (Louise) Engness of Rice Lake; daughters, Rhonda Engness of Evergreen, CO, and Shelley (Wayne) Keenan of Viroqua, WI, and Erin (Eli) Heine Engness of Isanti, MN; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his three dogs. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Celia.
Dick was passionate about his dogs and always had three or four or more at once to play with. He enjoyed his toys for ATVing, snowmobiling, motorcycling and camping. And as it was with his dogs, he always had three or four or more at once to play with. These activities took him and Lauri on many beautiful trails and destinations shared with their children and grandchildren, creating the lasting memories of a life well lived and greatly missed.
Rest easy Dick, we’ll see you in the good morning time.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Cody Kargus officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery, where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
