Richard Powers, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
He was born on September 18, 1932 in Cook County, Illinois to Herbert and Lucy (Lombard) Powers. Dick graduated from Spooner High School in 1951 and then entered the United States Army. He was a Korean Conflict Veteran and was Honorably Discharged in 1954. He married Judith Griebling on September 15, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI.
He owned and operated many businesses in the Rice Lake Area including - Powers Standard, a partner in Northwest Surge, and Powers Texaco. Dick then worked for Mathisen Tires and retired from Johnson Truck Bodies.
Dick was a very active member of the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard for many years and active in the American Legion as Chaplain, cook, bookkeeper, cashier, and bottle washer. Dick was on the Freedom Honor Flight on September 17, 2016 escorted by his grandsons, Brian and Brett.
You could always find Dick sitting on a bucket fishing or hunting. He was a founding member of the Blue Hills Fiddlers and Pickers. He was also a member of the Golden K.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Powers of Rice Lake; four children, Lori (Mike) Mattmiller of Rice Lake, David (Linda) Powers of Menomonie, Tom (Jen) Powers of Rice Lake, Jill Powers (Libo Garcia) of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren, Brian (Terri), Eric (Natalee) and Brett Mattmiller, Brandon (Stephanie) and Michael (Lauren) Powers, Trae Tyler, Caleb and Charlotte Randall; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Laura, Ava, Lindsey, Hallee, John, Emily and Hudson; a brother, Joseph (Judy) Powers of Trego, WI; a sister, Marie King of Sarona, WI; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lucy Powers; a brother, Herbert, and a grandson, Brett Tyler.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake. Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard and Graveside Services with Father Ed Anderson officiating will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25 in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.