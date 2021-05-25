Richard Allen Knoll, Age 63, of Rice Lake, WI passed away on May 12, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident. Born in Neillsville, WI, on October 22, 1957. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1975; served in the US Navy for 6 years. Rich was an excellent auto mechanic and made his living working as such. Rich loved to ride motorcycle with his Harley friends. He also enjoyed relaxing with family, cheering on the Packers (he was an avid Packer fan!), watching NASCAR, and fishing. Preceded in death by parents: Clarence and Mabel; brothers: Raymond (John) and Don. Survived by the mother of his children, Sue; children: Christine (Loren), Ben (Amber) and Jason; brother: Jim; sisters: Laurie (George-deceased), Verena (Howard), Cheryl (Todd); sister-in-law: Judy and six grandchildren; special friend: Lois; cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends, and their families.
Memorial service Friday, May 28th, 11 am visitation with service starting at 1:00 pm at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, 206 Schofield St., Chetek, WI 54728.
Graveside service following at Pleasant Plain Cemetery.
Rich was all about casual, so please wear casual attire and your mask for indoors.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.