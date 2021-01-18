Rex J. Berg, age 68, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born on April 2, 1952 to Harold and Beatrice (Dodge) Berg of Barron. He graduated from Barron in 1970 before attending Technical School in Rice Lake for carpentry. He married Carol J. Cipra of Rice Lake on June 28, 1975. At the beginning of his carpentry career he worked for Larry McDonald before joining Eau Claire Union #1074. He then became his own boss and went on to work in the Eau Claire and Barron communities as a self-employed carpenter. In 1986, he relocated his family to Roberts, WI to pursue work in the booming Twin Cities, where he moved into a comfortable position as a finished carpenter. His specialty was beautiful mantels and staircases. He had a sharp eye when it came to fixing the impossible. Due to health issues in 2001 he hung up his tool belt and found enjoyment working alongside his wife delivering the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press to neighboring communities. He enjoyed watching football and cheering on the Green Bay Packers, going to car shows, and going thrift shopping where he always found a special treasure and fixed it up as good as new. He always cut the jokes out of the newspaper so he could pass along a fun laugh. His great joy was watching his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of Colfax; daughter, Dionne (James) Beyrer of Colfax; son, Bryan Berg of Almena; grandchildren, Beverly and Jameson Beyrer; brother, Mark F. (Dorothy) Berg of Rice Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beatrice Berg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current COVID situation. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
