Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin, 86, formerly of Barron, WI went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. His memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. and will be livestreamed. Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the funeral home. Graveside committal service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22 at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. The cemetery has no limitations as to the number of attendees, however, please observe social distancing.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; four children, Philip (Cynthia) Nevin, Ramsey, MN, Joyce Nevin, Sioux Falls, Paul Nevin, Eagan, MN, Joel (Barbara) Nevin, Sioux Falls; six grandchildren, Rachel (Teryn) Solan, Kristina Nevin, Joshua Nevin, Johanna Nevin, LeeAnna Nevin, Becca Nevin; two brothers, Lloyd (Janice) Nevin, Star Prairie, WI, Sydney Nevin, Spooner, WI; and three sisters-in-law, Ida, Lillian and Lotus.
Please consider a donation in memory of Pastor LeRoy to Project CAR at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls or the Alzheimer’s Association. Obit, online guestbook and link to the livestream at georgeboom.com.
