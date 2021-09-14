Donald Wayne Berry was born to Clarence and Marie (Deckert) Berry on September 8, 1928, in a small house east of Viola, WI. He was number two child of 11. He graduated from Richland Center High School in 1946. In August of 1948, he gave his heart and life to Jesus Christ. On September 8, 1948 he married Beatrice Johnson and to this union were born five children. September 13, 1948 he enrolled at Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Miltonvale, Kansas, to become a pastor. Don and Bea pastored for 62 years in Miltonvale, Kansas; Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Rice Lake, Wisconsin; Waterloo, Iowa; Fridley, Minnesota and Stone Lake, Wisconsin.
Donald held various positions of leadership in the Wisconsin and Iowa-Minnesota District of the Wesleyan Church. He served as Chaplain for the Rice Lake Police and Fire Department. He was always available and ministered to those in time of need. He never met a stranger, he loved those that thought they were unlovable and was a friend to everyone.
Donald was very proud of his family. After Beatrice passed away, Don married Lorene and she survives. Lorene took loving care of Don in their home in Waunakee, WI, where he passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, after celebrating his 93rd birthday.
Don is survived by his five children, Diane (Gary) Sawyer, Donna (David) Emery, Steve (Kim) Berry, Beth (Marc) Planck and Patty (Steve) Spear. He is survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-granchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Donald is survived by Lorene’s three sons, Brian (Ruth) Allen, Lowell (Lucy) Allen and Todd (Jenny) Allen, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donald is survived by four sisters, three brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by Beatrice (Johnson) Berry, his wife of 62 years; his parents, Clarence and Marie Berry; two brothers and four sisters.
Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, Rev. Gary Sawyer and Rev. David Emery officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
