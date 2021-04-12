Raymond Baribeau, 86, passed on peacefully April 4, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
A longtime Rice Lake resident, Ray was born in Ladysmith, WI on January 8, 1935 to Molly (nee Schott) and Raymond Baribeau Sr. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952 and immediately joined the family business, Baribeau Implement. Ray loved his work, and his integrity, good humor, and ability to make everyone feel at home meant that many customers became lifelong friends. He believed in hard work, a fair deal, good conversation and better jokes—and a bottomless pot of coffee.
A devoted husband and father of five, and an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Ray’s dedication to family, friends, church, and community was boundless. His was a life well lived, and he will be greatly missed by many.
Ray is survived by Rose Mary, his wife of 65 years, and their four daughters and sons-in law; Susan (Tim) Plaza, Donna (Clyde) Drost, Cindy (Mark) Peterson and Mary (Greg) Filo. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Baribeau, and one sister, Clara Jean Waite. He is preceded in death by his son, (Officer) Michael Baribeau; his parents; two brothers, Larry and George Baribeau; and one sister, Joy Jensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation was at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Michael Baribeau Scholarship Fund or St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery Fund.
