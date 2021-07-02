Raymond Kolb, age 74, of Cameron, WI died Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at Barron Care and Rehabilitation. He was born February 10th, 1947 to Reinhold and Ruth (Lee) Kolb at Barron where he was raised on the family farm north of Barron and attended school. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and spent some time in Germany. On August 23rd, 1969, he was married to Mildred Elseth at Barron and they were married for 37 years before her passing on December 5th, 2006. Ray worked at Custom Precast Steps in his younger years and then briefly at WK Appliance in Spooner. He then went to work for Amsco (now Quanex) where he worked for 20+ years until his retirement. Ray, also known as “Biff” to close friends and family, was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He was a good listener and had a great sense of humor, blurting out the funniest things.
In addition to his wife, Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Perry and Albert Kolb. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Tracy) Kolb of Barron, daughter: Melissa Kolb (Manley Williams) of Cameron, grandchildren, Chelsea Kuhl of Altoona and Dakota Moy of Cameron, sisters, Shirley Whiteford of Silver Bay, MN and Jeanett Kalister of Windsor, OH, his beloved dog, Roscoe, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6th at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron with Pastor Chad Halverson officiating and interment following at Wayside Cemetery in Barron where Military Honors will be accorded him by the Pieper-Marsh American Legion Post #194 of Cameron.
Visitation was held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
