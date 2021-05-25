Randy D. Thompson, 65, of Cameron, passed away in his home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born October 26, 1955 in Rice Lake. He worked for Kohel Implement in Cameron for many years and McCain Foods as a maintenance mechanic.
Randy married Melanie Zajec on August 7, 1976 and together they had two children. Daughter, Jolene (Jason) Gohde and his granddaughters, BrinaRose and Lillie, and son, Jonah (Shaelene) Thompson and his grandson, Maverick.
Randy enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, hobby farming, fixing junk, and enjoying his new cabin with his family. He enjoyed his “Got Toys”. One of his favorite things was driving tractor in the field, helping the farmers. Randy and Melanie were inseparable and spent all their time together.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.