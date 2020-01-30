Ramona Stodola, 89, De Pere, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, from a brief battle with cancer.
Moni was born on January 19, 1931, in Barron, Wisconsin, to the late Morgan and Florence (nee Blair) Davis. Moni loved her childhood in Barron, surrounded by relatives and friends, a place everyone knew her and her family. In Barron and Green Bay, Moni was known as being truly beautiful, inside and out.
Moni was an active member of St. Mary of the Angels church and later St. John the Evangelist church coordinating Women’s Group Holiday Bazaars, luncheons, fundraising and helping the pastors with many tasks. She was an active volunteer for her children’s schools as well. Moni delivered Meals on Wheels through St. Vincent Hospital for many years.
Moni was a very active member of the De Pere Women’s Club. She was a member of several bridge groups including an on-line group before macular degeneration took her eyesight. Moni played tennis and golf, was an avid fan of professional tennis and loved the Badgers and Packers!
Moni will be sadly missed by her children, Susan Stodola, Madison, Gregg (Denise) Stodola, DePere, Bernie Stodola, Milwaukee, Carolyn O’Hearn (John Wojdyla), Naperville, IL, and Bruce Stodola, Dallas, TX. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Carissa and Kaylee Stodola, Murphy (Liz) O’Hearn, Janelle (Bobby) Fitzjohn, Nicholas, Kacy, Zachary and Brennan Stodola; great-grandchildren, Elijah O’Hearn, Theodore Fitzjohn; former son-in-law, Dr. George O’Hearn; dear friends, Lea Fairbairn and David Van Lannen, who’s company she treasured so much; many nieces, nephews, friends and her kid’s friends whom she adopted as family.
In addition to her parents, Moni was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Evan “Bud” and Lorraine Davis; sister, Bonnie Rogstad, and longtime companion, a very special black lab named Duffy.
Visitation was held at St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church, 413 St. John St., Green Bay, WI, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Abbot Dane Radecki O. Praem presiding. Inurnment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy the family asks that you make donations to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson Street, Madison, WI or on-line at wcblind.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pro
Moni’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Lea, David, the caretakers at Home Instead and Unity Hospice for their loving and gentle care of Moni and her family.
