Ramona Cook, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
She was born on March 28, 1931 in Rice Lake to William and Virginia (Lamb) Baker. Ramona attended Rice Lake High School and was married to George Cook on December 1949 in Pine City, MN. She was a homemaker all of her life taking care of her home and also worked at Schultz Bros. for many years. Ramona loved to play bingo, and also received many Grand Champion Ribbons at the Barron County Fair in crocheting, sewing and her plants. She also won several Christmas awards for the First National Bank in doll dress making.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Don Folz of Rice Lake; a son, Timothy Cook of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Stacy Neuman, Spencer Neuman, Angie (Adam Stegner) and Billie Strand; four great-grandchildren, Miranda, Adriyana, Mitch and Morgan; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Cook; a grandson, Scott Neuman; her parents, William and Virginia Baker; and two brothers, William and Joe Baker.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with Randy Cook officiating, with interment in the Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
