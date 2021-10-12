Ralph Pickett, Jr. of Cameron, Wisconsin, 64, passed away on August 15, 2021 at Eau Claire, WI.
Ed was born August 3, 1957 in Conrad, Montana, to Ralph and Jean (Nieman) Pickett.
He was a truck driver and enjoyed cooking, get togethers and riding his 1975 shovel head Harley Davidson with family and friends.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Amanda Pickett; and three grandchildren, Amira, Skylar and Luke of Green River, Wyoming; his mother, Jean Van Meter, and two brothers, Ken Pickett and Guy Van Meter all of Gainesvill, Missouri; one sister, Peggy (Pickett) Waltrip, Mountain Home, Arkansas; nephews, Paul Norwick and Adam Pickett, and nieces Kristi Norwick and Nicole (Pickett) Boughton.
He is preceded in death by his father and beloved son, SSG Tyler E. Pickett.
In lieu of services, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona assisted the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
