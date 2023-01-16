BUCKWHEAT SMITH, Rachael, 45, of Rice Lake and formerly of Hayward was born December 7, 1977 and died January 7, 2023 in Eau Claire.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Rachael Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

