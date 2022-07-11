Phyllis Elaine “Sally” Gast of Barronett, WI passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Lakeland Medical Center, Shell Lake, WI at the age of 97. Sally was born in Barronett in 1924, the fourth of six children born to Louie and Elva Glessing. Aside from a couple of years spent in Milwaukee, Sally was a life-long resident of Barronett. She and her husband, Carl, had a family farm where they raised their four children. Sally was a hardworking farm wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, reading, hosting gatherings of family and friends, and baking delicious pies. One of her great joys came from sharing her faith with others as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, sister Evelyn King, and two brothers Virgil “Jack” Glessing and Kenneth Glassing. She is survived by a sister, Audrey Clark, and brother, Keith (Joyce) Glessing, both of St. Paul, MN. Survivors also include her four children—Patrick Gast (Cumberland, WI), Bonnie (Jonathan) Ramsdell (Barronett, WI), Kathy Gast (Florida), and Julie Gast (Barronett, WI); grandchildren—Mark Gast, Mike Gast, Kim Gast, and Tony Picozzi, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Zoom memorial service will be held at a later date.
