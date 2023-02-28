...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over southwestern Minnesota Tuesday
evening and spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota
through western Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending
Wednesday afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will
see 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas
most likely to receive in excess of 3 inches of snow include those
along and north of a line from Montevideo to the Twin Cities MN to
Eau Claire WI. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those
portions of central MN through western WI.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Phyllis Caroline Cook, age 85, of Cameron, WI died Friday, February 17th, 2023 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake. She was born March 15th, 1937 to Esther Rudolph at Rice Lake, WI. Phyllis grew up on the Rudoph family farm with her mom, sister, grandparents & uncles. She attended the old country school & then went on to attend and graduate from Cameron High School in 1954. During the 1950’s, Phyllis worked picking green beans with her classmates. She also worked at the HOP and Benson’s Bar, both in Cameron. On August 23rd, 1962, she was married to Charles “Babe” Cook at Stillwater, MN. Together they raised two daughters; Cheryl and Colleen Cook. Phyllis wore many hats & in 1970, she ran the Rudolph family farm on County O. She also worked for Jerome Foods and as the bookkeeper for Cook’s Excavating. In 1980, she and her husband built Cook’s Mobile Home Park on their own property, which she ran until 2018. Phyllis really enjoyed attending sporting events for the grandkids and great-grandkids. She could be found daily at the old Betty’s Café in Cameron, having her morning coffee. She enjoyed baking, especially those famous Marshmallow Bars, traveling & spending time with family & friends. She was an active member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide her whole life.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, husband: Babe on June 18th, 2007, daughter: Cheryl Kehm, her infant son: Bradley & stepson: Jeff Cook. She is survived by her daughter: Colleen (Jeff) Bender, step-children: Charles Jr. (Jamie) & Cindy Cook, daughter-in-law: Sherri Nelson, son-in-law: Rich Kehm, grandsons: Chris (Jen) and Ryan (Cassie ) Stovern, Jeremy (Christy), Corey & Matt (Ashley) Cook, Jeremiah, David & Mark (Jessica) Nelson, & Michael Cook, sister: Lorraine Olson, brother-in-law: Leo Cook, 12 great grandchildren, special friend: Lynn Harris, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
