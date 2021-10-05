Phyllis Arts, age 82, of Cameron, WI passed away peacefully Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born May 20th, 1939 in Ladysmith, WI to Camiel and Elizabeth Lybert. She grew up in Tony WI on her family’s farm. Phyllis graduated from Tony High School and later married Alan Arts on August 20th, 1960. They eventually established their roots and raised their family in Cameron, WI. She was a stay at home mother until her children were school aged. She then joined the workforce where she worked at Ebner Box Factory for many years followed by a period of time at Leroy’s Bakery, rounding out her working life in the kitchen at Cameron Elementary School. Phyllis’s pride and joy was the love for her family. She spent countless hours at her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Phyllis enjoyed spending her summer days in her garden and decorating for the holidays. She was a very faith-filled person, dedicated to her church community through participation in the choir, bringing her delicious pies to the annual church dinners and always being there to lend a helping hand when called upon. She was an avid fan of all sports including the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, NASCAR and the Cameron Comets. Phyllis was well known and recognized for her impeccable sense of fashion and class. She found joy in giving back to her community through volunteerism; especially at the Cameron Food Pantry and Senior Center. Social activities were very important to her and she had a large circle of friends.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Cynthia Arts-Strenke (Phil), Sandra Arts (Victoria), Randine Hargrave (Roger), Jason Arts (Joan), Stacey Frolik (Scott); 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters: Ruthann Dorava and Lucy (Edward) Burnette; sister-in-law: Sue (Robert) Farrell; brother-in-law: Emile (Blythe) Rinaldi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alan Arts, son: Mark Arts (Sandy); parents: Camiel and Elizabeth Lybert, as well as three brothers and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Dennis Mullen officiating. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7th, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron and also two hours prior to the service Friday morning at the church. Private burial service will follow for the immediate family only. May she rest peacefully in the hands of the LORD. **The family respectfully requests the wearing of face masks and abiding by physical distancing to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Please do not attend any of the services if you are sick. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
