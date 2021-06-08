Peter Taylor Newman
Age 81, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was born on October 28,1939 and passed away on May 31, 2021.
Peter is survived by his 4 children, Phillip (Mindy) Newman of New Richmond, WI, Karen (Steve) Brandl of LaFarge, WI, David (Michelle) Newman of Spicer, MN and Mary (Brian) Widder of Beloit, WI; 8 grandchildren, Libby (Nate) Brandl, Erin (Steven) Salazar, Zack Thurber, Gus Widder, Joe Brandl, Frances Widder, Mitch Newman and Maddie Newman; and 2 great granddaughters, Margaret Schneider and Claire Michelle Salazar; sister, Nancy Newman; brother, Roger Newman; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
