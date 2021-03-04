Penelope Elliott, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI died peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Penny was born on June 20, 1946 in Rice Lake to Arnold and Gladys (Egan) Jensen. She graduated from Barron High School in 1964. After she married Everett Elliott on July 20, 1968 in Rice Lake, she moved to Birchwood where they built a home and she raised her children. Later in life, she moved to Rice Lake to care for her mother. Throughout her life, Penny had a strong sense of caretaking for her family.
Penny’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life, nothing gave her greater happiness than watching them grow up. She loved spending time with her group of close friends, going out to eat, taking drives in the area and going shopping. Penny also loved to cook, give cooking advice, watch Packer games, and NASCAR races, playing cards and board games. Penny had a warm heart and was known as someone who was friendly with everyone, even people she just met. The lives of her friends and family were better because of her love.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Nestor (Craig) of Webster, WI; two daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Justice (Alan) of St. Paul, MN and Erin Kohlwey (Luke) of Rice Lake, WI; three grandchildren, Katie LeVan (Devon) of Cameron, WI, Ashley Kohlwey of Milwaukee, WI and Alexis Kohlwey of Eau Claire, WI; her four great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Elliott; her parents, Arnold and Gladys Jensen; her sister, Ginny Jensen; many aunts and uncles.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, with interment in Stanfold Lutheran Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.