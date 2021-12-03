Peggy Raleigh, age 80, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.
She was born on August 9, 1941 in Madison, WI to Herman and Berdella (Fleuter) Schnoor. After graduating from Verona High School in 1959 she was married to James Raleigh on January 5, 1970 in Madison and he preceded her in death in March 1992. Peggy worked in daycare and took care of foster children for over 25 years. She moved to Rice Lake in April 2000.
She is survived by four sisters, Betty Ninedorf, Judy (Wesley) Henry, Jackie (Joe) Knallay and Kathy (Richard) Smith; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Raleigh; parents, Herman and Berdella Schnoor; a sister, Joyce Prock; three brothers, Bill Sudgen, Gary Schnoor and Jim Schnoor; a special foster son, Jim Oliveria.
Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sun Prairie, WI. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Wisconsin Lions Eye Bank or the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.