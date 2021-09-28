Paul Amacher, age 75, of Madge Township, formally from Tonya Bay, MN departed this life on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Duluth, MN.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann (Lansing); a sister, Jean and husband, Murray DesRosier; brother, Stephen Amacher and wife, Kwang; sister-in-law, Patricia Amacher; children, Melissa and husband Kirk Schauer, Tracy and husband Mark Lamont, Charles Amacher and wife, Alicia, Stacy and husband Peter Wannarka and Gerrit Amacher; grandchildren, Brianna and husband, Brady Bolin, Taylor DePauw, Logan Aagaard and Natalie, Shelby and Jakob Lamont and Mackenzie and Jameson Amacher; a great grandson, Gideon Bolin; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Viola Amacher; and a brother, Stanley.
Paul had retired from the United States Army Reserve in 2001 and Federal Civil Service in 2006. He was a member of the Association of the United States Army, the United States Warrant Officer Association, the Reserve Officer Association, the American Legion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN with Full Military Rites accorded him on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
