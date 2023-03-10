Patrick Leahy, 73, of Cameron, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, surrounded by loving family.  Pat was born May 23, 1949. He grew up in Park Falls, WI, and White Bear Lake, MN. He attended St. Thomas Academy for high school, and graduated from UW-La Crosse. Pat spent most of his working years as a rural mail carrier for the USPS in Rice Lake, from which he retired in 2014. He was a lifelong sports fan, and loved both the Twins and the Vikings from the day of their inception. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family and friends , golf, watching sports, and watching TV, and he particularly loved a good comedy. He had a great sense of humor and was a bottomless source of wisdom and advice.  Pat is survived by his wife, Susan, two children, Nick (Tanya), and Megan, and two grandchildren who had a special place in his heart, Jaxon and Patrick. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannie, and two brothers, Tom and Mike, as well as their spouses and children. Pat was our rock, and he will be sorely missed.

Pat didn't want a funeral. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life, the details of which will be sent out to family and friends.

