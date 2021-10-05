Patrick Flanigan, 52, of Barron died, September 23, 2021, at his home. He was born August 23, 1969, in River Falls, WI to John and Jean (Erickson) Flanigan.
He was married in Barron, WI on February 17, 1996, to Josephine (Martinez) Flanigan who preceded him in death on November 16, 2013.
Pat worked as a truck driver from the time he finished high school. He enjoyed being his own boss and traveling on the road. After he and Josie were married they became team drivers until she became a full time mom.
When he was not on the road, Pat enjoyed hunting, grilling, reading, and spending time with his daughters. He would take them along for the ride during the summer. Playing frisbee at the various truck stops to help stretch out their legs was something they enjoyed doing together.
Pat was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his daughters, Lillian and Mia; siblings: Barb Butler, Theresa (Darwin) Schermerhorn, John Flanigan, Tim (Patty) Flanigan, Tom (Kathy) Flanigan, Dave (Rebecca) Flanigan, Catherine (Tim) Budziszewski, Mike (Jennifer) Flanigan, Bridget (Joseph) Domiani, Peter (Amy) Flanigan, Bonnie (Rusty) Wittman, Paul (LaDonna) Flanigan; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josie; parents, John and Jean Flanigan; brothers: Jim Flanigan, Truman Flanigan, and Joseph Flanigan; nephew, Blake; and grandparents.
Funeral services was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Barron with Father officiating. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Pallbearers were Paul Flanigan, Waylon Butler, Dylan Yaeger, Jared Flanigan, Mike Verkamp, and Tyler Gerdes.
Visitation was from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
