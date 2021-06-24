Patricia Deal, 84, of Ostrander, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ostrander Nursing Home in Ostrander, MN. She was born March 10, 1937, in Washington D.C. to Frank and Ruth (Kendall) Wilson. She graduated from Mount Lebanon Senior High School in Pittsburgh, PA. Patricia went on to nursing school and obtained her nursing degree from John Hopkins in Baltimore, and her master’s degree in nursing from Columbia University in New York City. She also received a master’s degree in Arts and Science.
Patricia married Ashton Clarke Miller in 1963 and they had two children, Andrew, and Kiera, they were later divorced. In October 1985 she married Borden Deal and he passed away in December 1985. Patricia lived in Bangor, Maine, New York City, and had a beautiful lake home in Long Lake, WI, where she loved to spend time at while living in New York City, and retired to Sarasota, Florida. In 2018 she moved to Plainview to be closer to her son and his wife.
Patricia enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking for her family, playing tennis, and loved to downhill ski while at her lake home. She had a real love for people and especially enjoyed her nursing career being with people and helping them.
Patricia is survived by her children, Andrew and his wife Christine Miller of Rochester, and her daughter, Kiera Miller and her husband Michael Odum of North Palm Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Borden Deal.
A Celebration of Life Gathering is/was held on Friday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. A Prayer Service is/was at 12:45 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Scott Fiege officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel; the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com
