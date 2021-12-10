Patricia Swanson, age 75, of Birchwood, WI, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home.
She was born on January 14, 1946 in Rockford, Illinois to Wilford and Irene (Peterson) Picchioni. Pat graduated from Rockford East High School, graduated with a degree in Social Work at Illinois State University in Normal, IL and then received her Masters Degree from University of Wisconsin - Madison.
She worked as a social worker for Winnebago County in Rockford, IL, Green County in Monroe, WI and then Beloit Memorial Hospital. They retired to Birchwood in 2007 to enjoy life in the woods and nature.
Pat enjoyed gardening, sewing, going camping and was very active in her churches she belonged to. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Swanson; two sons, Chadwick (Amy) Swanson and Matthew (Penny) Swanson; two grandsons, Evan and Kaden; a sister, Betty Ostic. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean; a brother, Danny.
Funeral Services were be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Sarona, WI, Rev. Rodger Prois officiating, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family in arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Long Lake Lutheran Church.
