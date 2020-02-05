Patricia Heller of Almena, WI passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born June 2, 1934 in Cumberland, WI to Augusta Winfield and Blanche (Ogren) Jerry. She was 85 years old.
Patti was born and raised in Cumberland, WI and spent much of her youth on her grandparents farm in Comstock. She attended Cumberland High School and graduated from Barron County Normal School with a teaching certificate. Patti taught for several years in a one room classroom at Spirit Lake School. We believe her time teaching gave her the training she would later need to raise her very own classroom of six!
Patricia married Paul Mathias Heller on June 10, 1957. They moved to Baraboo, WI and later to South Sioux City, Nebraska as she helped Paul in his role within the Fuller Brush Company. In 1970 they purchased Corktown Tavern in Almena, WI where they served their “World Famous” Broasted Chicken for 30 years. Patti was actively involved with her childrens sports and various community programs such as 4-H.
Patti loved most of all spending time with her six children and their families. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and she managed to accumulate quite a collection of roosters over the years. She had a great love for animals and always had a pet or two as her loyal companions. She enjoyed spending time with her family at cabins, sporting events or joining them on their various adventures and travels. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Almena Ladies Auxiliary. Patti participated in her church community and in more recent years she faithfully attended the local seniors community for lunch and to play cards and games with some of her dearest friends.
Patti loved to shop, bake and decorate her home for the current holiday or season. She truly enjoyed picking (and eating) all kinds of berries and loved to go fishing and celebrate special occasions with her sisters.
While her health often placed obstacles in front of her she always managed to navigate them with grace, humor and a resilience that amazed all who encountered her. Her positive attitude, witty humor and her endearing presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her six children, Rita (Randy) Lindstedt of Houlton, WI, Dana (Jenifer) Heller of Rice Lake, WI, Shana (Mickey) Hover of Dallas, WI, Paula Heller of Edina, MN, Jayna (Mike) Yeske of Turtle Lake, WI, and Bonn (Starr) Heller of Rochester, MN; 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly) Lindstedt, Jordan (Kristen) Lindstedt, Colin (Leticia) Lindstedt, Hunter Heller, Breanna (Eric) Scovill, Brittni Hover, Hannah (Lane) Olson, Michael Hover, Boden Heller, Sarah Yeske, Saundra Yeske, Grant Heller and Grace Heller; eight great-grandchildren, Judah Lindstedt, Joy Lindstedt, Axel Lindstedt, Arlo Lindstedt, Asher Lindstedt, Nora Scovill, Hallie Scovill, Lainey Olson; two sisters, Arliene Zimmer, and Loretta Gail (John) Shimon; sister-in-law, Madeline Jerry and many nephews, nieces, and many other relatives and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by husband, Paul Mathias Heller; brothers, Francis Jerry, James Jerry, and Robert Jerry and sister, Harriet Helberg.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena, WI.
Internment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Almena.
Visitation was held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland, WI with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
