Patricia Perusky passed away on March 6, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She was born to Frank and Pearl (McDowell) Westerhold on January 29, 1958.
She spent 20 years working at Quanex in Rice Lake, Wisconsin but her real passion was spending time with her family.
She leaves to celebrate her memory: her partner, Scott Gorman; and her four sons, Matthew McClure, Patrick McClure, Kyle Perusky, and Miles Perusky. Patricia also has 11 grandchildren, Frankie McClure, Alexandria McClure, Kylia McClure, Jamison McClure, Quinton Swartz, Brielle McClure, Ava McClure, Miles Perusky Jr., Leelynd Perusky, Nelli Perusky, and Leroy Perusky. She also has one great-grandchild, Lloyd Vrana. Patricia is also survived by her brother, Arthur Westerhold, as well as many others she treated as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laura Oswald; and brother, Dan Westerhold.
A public viewing and visitation was held at Chetek Lutheran Church, on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Guy Redfield officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, WI.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
