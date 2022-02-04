Patricia Hancock, age 76, of Rice Lake, WI died on Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home in Rice Lake. Patricia was born on April 1, 1945 to Bernard Sr. and Nellie (Olson) Kahl at Prairie Farm where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1963. She then entered the United States Marine Corps. After receiving a medical discharge she attended UW-River Falls where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. She was married to Roger Hancock in Minnesota on July 21, 1969. Patricia worked various jobs over the years and retired from Barron County as an Economic Support Specialist. She enjoyed music, singing, attending garage sales, watching and playing sports, fishing, agate hunting, reading and taking care of her cats and the needful strays that showed up at her door. Family was most important to her and she will be deeply missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Penny Warchol; and grandson, Nathaniel Bull. She is survived by her husband, Roger Hancock; children, Jennifer Ruthven (Ricky Ruthven) of Rice Lake, Zachary (Lynn) Hancock of Barron, Roger Ripplinger (Kris) of Eau Claire and Billy “Paula” Hancock (Brian Booth) of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Brianna (Ryan) Thon, Connor and Saffron Ruthven, Enzo Kwiatkowski, Alyssa Bull, Chloe Hancock, David, Travis and Ryan Ripplinger, Nathaniel and Austin Hancock Booth; great-grandchildren; Jadyn Thon, Ashtin and J.J. Bronstad, Ravyn Ghelhaug, Kyrian and Peyton Ripplinger; brothers, Bernie (Nancy) Kahl of Rice Lake, Bradley (Sandy) Kahl of Prairie Farm, Michael Kahl of Prairie Farm and Jeffrey (Joan) Kahl of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Barbara (Ronald) King of Turtle Lake, Linda (Donald) Thuftin of Almena, Debra (Bradley) Hemauer of Prairie Farm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be (were) held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7th at First United Methodist Church in Rice Lake with Pastor Susan Oeffler officiating and interment following at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Spooner, WI. Visitation will be (was) held for two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron.
