Patricia Ann Malom, age 88, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI. Patricia was born May 20, 1932 to Robert and Ruth McFaul in Eau Claire; she married LaVerne C. Malom on April 28, 1951 and worked at Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled many years.
She loved family time. She enjoyed camping, fishing and enjoyed traveling to a warm climate in the winters. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards and visiting friends.
Patricia is survived by her children, Randy Malom (Barbara) of Rice Lake and Sonja Bjork of Pasadena, CA; four granddaughters, Carly Gifford (Joshua), Alissa Schmidt (Joshua), Abbey Dieckman (Zach) and Summer Malom Bjork (Danny Johnson); and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerne C. Malom; sister, Beverly Gorman; and brother, Robert McFaul.
Memorial services were held Friday, January 22, 2021, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, WI at 5:00 p.m. Visitation was held one hour prior. The service was livestreamed on the Cremation Society of Wisconsin; Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook page. A burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie at a later date.
The family requests no flowers please.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
