Patricia Drost, age 85, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center–St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, WI. She was born on December 12, 1934, in Rice Lake, WI, to Hubert and Rose (Saffert) Livingston.

On August 17, 1954 Patricia was married to Rolland “Rollie” Drost at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a homemaker on the family farm which they farmed starting in 1955. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at Dobie, WI.

Patricia Drost is survived by six daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Bruce Melin of Garden City, KS, Connie and Curt Hanson, Catherine and Paul Willger Jr., Sheila and Brad Kisling, Jean and Dave Malsom and Carolyn and Steve Hafele all of Rice Lake, WI; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kim and Debbie Drost, Clyde and Donna Drost and Randy and Aleesha Drost, all of Rice Lake, WI; 32 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jeanette Lampien, Marcella McDonald, Margie Livingston and Lois King; two brothers, Hubert (Lorraine) Livingston and Charles Livingston; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Drost; parents, Hubert and Rose Livingston; a sister, Marion Brecka; and brother, Donald Livingston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Fr. Ed Anderson officiating with Fr. David Oberts concelebrating. Following the Mass, interment will take place in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.         

