Pat Lillyblad, age 75, of Birchwood, WI, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was born March 21, 1947 to Charles and Charleen Winburn in Richmond, Kentucky. Her family moved to Arizona, where she graduated high school in Flagstaff. She met Breck when she was a junior in high school and they married in 1965. They had 2 girls and lived in several places throughout Arizona before opening an antique store in Flagstaff. In 1974, they moved to Wisconsin so Breck could work at his family’s business. Pat became very involved with the community by joining Newcomers, Fortnightly and starting up a Bridge group. She was very active with her girls being an amazing room mother at school, a Brownie leader and supporting them through all of their sports, activities and interests. She opened another antique business in Nutmeg and had antiques in an antique mall near Hayward. She had another dream of having a store to sell things she loved, so she opened Moongate in Rice Lake in 2004. In 2007, she trained and worked alongside her daughter, Krista until retiring in 2017. Krista continues to keeps Pat’s dream alive at Moongate. Pat and Breck wintered in Arizona off and on throughout the last 25 years where their daughter Kimberly now lives. Pat was very talented and had many interests. She enjoyed her pets, reading, playing bridge, gardening, sewing, traveling and dancing to name a few. Pat has many cherished friends from bridge, gourmet and other areas of her life.
