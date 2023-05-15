Pamela Laski

“Amen, amen, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit.” (John 12:24).

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Laski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments