P.W. Franks born to Joseph Richard Franks and Laverna Bertha (Downs) Franks.
Harry married Mary Nadia Palamaruk in Thunder Bay, Canada, on February 28, 1949. Together they traveled through many states including CA, WI, FL and AZ. Though the years Harry had multiple occupations including: baker, railroad linesman, farmer, carpenter, bait shop owner, coffee shop owner, and mini donut man. In November of 1961, while owning the coffee shop in Tomah, WI, Harry and Mary joined six others in becoming U.S. Citizens.
Harry and Mary had three children, Joanne Linda (Donald) Larson, Evansville, WI, Carol Anne (Daniel) Kubista, Cameron, WI, and Richard Harry (Raylene) Franks, Tucson, AZ.
Four grandchildren, Sherilyn (Matthew) Eakins, Robert (Taya) Larson, Andrew Kubista, Brenda Kubista.
Five great-grandchildren, Nadia Eakins, Mason Eakins, Lorelei Kubista, Dustin Millard, Brinley Larson.
Harry, 91, passed away on March 31, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. His wife, Mary, passed away June of 2006, and daughter, Carol Kubista, December of 2020.
Harry is survived by many family and friends in the USA and Canada. We share good memories, thoughts, and prayers with all.
Harry will travel home to Wisconsin to be buried next to wife, Mary, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Village of Cameron, WI, in May 2021. Daughter, Carol Anne Kubista, will also be interred on the same day in the same cemetery.
