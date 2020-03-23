Olive Bjugstad, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
She was born on January 29, 1932 in Nunica, Michigan to Richard and Bernice (Coddington) Brown. Olive attended school in Radisson and Winter, WI. She was married to Luverne Bjugstad on December 28, 1950 in Pine City, MN. Olive was a nurses aide at Lakeside Hospital in Rice Lake for many years. She was the church organist at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake for many years. Olive and Luverne also foster cared 18 children.
She loved to sew, can, bake, garden and handed out gum at church to the little children.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Wimmer of Rice Lake; three grandchildren, James Lathrop, Jill (Darwin) Richardson and John Lathrop; three great-grandchildren, Quincy (Isabelle), Marcus and Darion; a great-great granddaughter, Genesis; a sister, Lynette Engebretsen of St. Louis Park, MN; a brother, Don Brown of Rice Lake; two special foster sons, Ozzie Vick and Marvin Vick; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luverne Bjugstad; her parents, Richard and Bernice Brown; four brothers, Herman, Lester, Duane and Lyle Brown; two sisters, Gladys Flach and Audrey Torp.
Funeral Services are pending at this time. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
